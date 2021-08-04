The Union government will disburse the next instalment of PM-KISAN, its cash transfer scheme for farmers, on 9 August, totalling ₹19,000 crore to about 90 million farmers, an official with knowledge of the matter said. Under the scheme, launched on 24 February 2019, the government provides annual income support of ₹6,000 to every land-owning farmer with a valid enrolment. The money is paid in three equal cash transfers of ₹2,000, once every four months. The government had disbursed little more than ₹19,000 crore to 90 million farm households in the last instalment paid in May. So far, the Union government has paid nearly ₹1.15 trillion under the scheme.

Nearly 4.2 million people who were not eligible for payouts under the scheme were given ₹2,900 crore since the scheme’s roll out, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in reply to a parliamentary question last week. States where ineligible people received money have been asked to recover the amount, according to guidelines in force, Tomar said.

Any farmer can enrol for PM-KISAN by applying at local revenue offices or with a state’s nodal officer for the scheme, who is nominated by the state government. Farmers can also self-register through the PM-KISAN portal and common service centres, a network of public-services offices spread across the country. “The identification of beneficiaries is the responsibility of state governments," the official mentioned above said.

States have to upload data to a centralized public finance management system, a platform that auto verifies bank accounts and checks biometric Aadhaar details of beneficiaries sent by states. These are then sent back to states for physical signatures. Meanwhile, in a virtual interaction with Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) beneficiaries in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the scheme helped lakhs of poor people across the country during the covid-19 pandemic.

Darshan Desai in Gujarat contributed to this story.

