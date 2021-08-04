Centre to disburse PM-KISAN payouts on 9 August

Under the scheme, launched on 24 February 2019, the government provides annual income support of ₹6,000 to every land-owning farmer with a valid enrolment

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Union government will disburse the next instalment of PM-KISAN, its cash transfer scheme for farmers, on 9 August, totalling ₹19,000 crore to about 90 million farmers, an official with knowledge of the matter said. Under the scheme, launched on 24 February 2019, the government provides annual income support of ₹6,000 to every land-owning farmer with a valid enrolment. The money is paid in three equal cash transfers of ₹2,000, once every four months. The government had disbursed little more than ₹19,000 crore to 90 million farm households in the last instalment paid in May. So far, the Union government has paid nearly ₹1.15 trillion under the scheme.

The Union government will disburse the next instalment of PM-KISAN, its cash transfer scheme for farmers, on 9 August, totalling ₹19,000 crore to about 90 million farmers, an official with knowledge of the matter said. Under the scheme, launched on 24 February 2019, the government provides annual income support of ₹6,000 to every land-owning farmer with a valid enrolment. The money is paid in three equal cash transfers of ₹2,000, once every four months. The government had disbursed little more than ₹19,000 crore to 90 million farm households in the last instalment paid in May. So far, the Union government has paid nearly ₹1.15 trillion under the scheme.

Nearly 4.2 million people who were not eligible for payouts under the scheme were given ₹2,900 crore since the scheme’s roll out, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in reply to a parliamentary question last week. States where ineligible people received money have been asked to recover the amount, according to guidelines in force, Tomar said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nearly 4.2 million people who were not eligible for payouts under the scheme were given ₹2,900 crore since the scheme’s roll out, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in reply to a parliamentary question last week. States where ineligible people received money have been asked to recover the amount, according to guidelines in force, Tomar said. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Any farmer can enrol for PM-KISAN by applying at local revenue offices or with a state’s nodal officer for the scheme, who is nominated by the state government. Farmers can also self-register through the PM-KISAN portal and common service centres, a network of public-services offices spread across the country. “The identification of beneficiaries is the responsibility of state governments," the official mentioned above said.

States have to upload data to a centralized public finance management system, a platform that auto verifies bank accounts and checks biometric Aadhaar details of beneficiaries sent by states. These are then sent back to states for physical signatures. Meanwhile, in a virtual interaction with Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) beneficiaries in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the scheme helped lakhs of poor people across the country during the covid-19 pandemic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}