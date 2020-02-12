New Delhi: The Centre is set to introduce the Pesticide Management Bill, 2020, in the current session of Parliament.

The decision was taken on Wednesday in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The new Bill would replace the existing Insecticides Act, 1968.

“...We want to empower farmers to get all information regarding pesticides and insecticides from dealers and manufacturers, who would be required to register under the new Bill," said Prakash Javadekar, Union minister for environment, forests and climate change.

The Bill proposes to ensure that farmers have access to safe and effective pesticides. All information regarding pesticides would be available in public domain, in all languages, so that farmers can make the right decision on usage.

The Bill also intends to promote organic pesticides. It will regulate pesticide-related advertisements to prevent manufacturers from making false claims about their products.

“If there is any loss due to low quality of pesticides, then the Bill also includes a provision to provide compensation. It is a unique feature of the Bill. The penalty collected from the manufactures/dealers would be used to form a central fund," said Javadekar.

India is one of the largest consumers of pesticides in the world, and there are an estimated 292 pesticides registered in the country.

