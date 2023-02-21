Centre to offload additional 20 lakh tonnes of wheat in open market to cut prices
- The government has decided that Food Corporation of India will offload an additional quantity of 20 lakh tonnes of wheat in open market under the open market sale scheme
NEW DELHI : The Centre on Tuesday announced that it will offload an additional 20 lakh tonnes of wheat in the open market to bring down the prices of wheat and wheat flour.
