Centre to offload additional 20 lakh tonnes of wheat in open market to cut prices

The secretary in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution (DFPD) held a video conference meeting with the FCI and the representatives of Flour Millers/ Associations/Federations/ Atta, Suji product manufacturers today to review the lifting of stocks. The flour mills were advised to bring down the prices of atta and other products in line with the reduction in market prices of wheat.

