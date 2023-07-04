comScore
Business News/ Industry / Agriculture/  Centre to organize conference on food, nutrition security on Wednesday
Back

Centre to organize conference on food, nutrition security on Wednesday

 1 min read 04 Jul 2023, 12:12 PM IST Puja Das

Among other things, the conference will deliberate on procurement of coarse grain and millets in the 2023-24 Kharif marketing season, grading of procurement centres, effective implementation of PMGKAY, implementation of SMART-PDS

The implementation of the flagship PMGKAY from January 1 this year, has enabled the provision of free food grains to nearly 80 crore beneficiaries. (File Photo: HT)Premium
The implementation of the flagship PMGKAY from January 1 this year, has enabled the provision of free food grains to nearly 80 crore beneficiaries. (File Photo: HT)

New Delhi: The Centre will organize a national conference on Wednesday aimed at strengthening India's food and nutritional security.

The conference will serve as a platform to reflect upon the challenges and opportunities for achieving the transformation of food and nutrition security ecosystem in the country and lay down the roadmap for 2023-24.

Among other things, the conference will deliberate on procurement of coarse grain and millets in the 2023-24 Kharif marketing season, grading of procurement centres, effective implementation of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), implementation of SMART – PDS (public distribution system), the launch of sugar-ethanol portal and the nine-year achievement booklet of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, rice fortification, supply chain optimization, and transformation of fair price shops.

Union Food and Consumer Affairs minister Piyush Goyal will launch the sugar-ethanol portal during the conference, to be held in New Delhi.

In the last nine years, the Department of Food and Public Distribution has undertaken various initiatives aimed at ensuring targeted and timely delivery of food grains to the poor and vulnerable. The implementation of the flagship PMGKAY from January 1 this year, has enabled the provision of free food grains to nearly 80 crore beneficiaries.

Through these significant measures, the targeted public distribution system (TPDS) has been strengthened and its efficiency enhanced. To further sustain the progress and improvement in the system, the department is planning to introduce new initiatives to enhance the efficiency of the system and bolster the focus on food and nutritional security.

Food ministers and food secretaries from all states and union territories are expected to attend the conference and promote collaborations and knowledge sharing for the overall development of the area of food and civil supplies.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Puja Das
Puja Das is a New Delhi based policy reporter covering food, farm, fertiliser, water, and climate policies for Mint. Puja reports on farmers' distress and how the agriculture sector is impacting India's rural economy and policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at COP27. Puja holds a post-graduation degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media, Bangalore.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 04 Jul 2023, 12:12 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout