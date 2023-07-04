Centre to organize conference on food, nutrition security on Wednesday

Centre to organize conference on food, nutrition security on Wednesday1 min read 04 Jul 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Among other things, the conference will deliberate on procurement of coarse grain and millets in the 2023-24 Kharif marketing season, grading of procurement centres, effective implementation of PMGKAY, implementation of SMART-PDS
New Delhi: The Centre will organize a national conference on Wednesday aimed at strengthening India's food and nutritional security.
