Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Agriculture/  Centre to release onions from buffer stocks

Centre to release onions from buffer stocks

2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 04:03 PM IST Puja Das

  • Onion prices have surged in recent weeks due to fears of a shortage going ahead

Wholesale onion prices have risen to 1,700 a quintal from 1,370 a week ago in Maharashtra's Lasalgaon mandi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The government on Friday said it will release onions from its buffer stock of 300,000 tonne to keep prices in check till fresh crop arrivals begin in October and supplies rise.

New Delhi: The government on Friday said it will release onions from its buffer stock of 300,000 tonne to keep prices in check till fresh crop arrivals begin in October and supplies rise.

Onion prices have surged in recent weeks. Wholesale rates have risen to 1,700 a quintal from 1,370 a week ago in Maharashtra's Lasalgaon mandi. Retail prices are hovering at 30 a kg, according to the data from the consumer affairs ministry's price monitoring division.

Onion prices have surged in recent weeks. Wholesale rates have risen to 1,700 a quintal from 1,370 a week ago in Maharashtra's Lasalgaon mandi. Retail prices are hovering at 30 a kg, according to the data from the consumer affairs ministry's price monitoring division.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Prices have increased due to fears of shortage going ahead.

A rise in temperatures in February led to early maturity of the Rabi crop in key producing states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan which was followed unseasonal rainfall which hit the quality and, thus, the shelf life of onions.

Against this backdrop, food and consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh held a meeting National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) on Thursday and finalised modalities for offloading buffer stock.

The buffer stock was created under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) to meet exigencies. The annual buffers have been built by procuring onions from rabi harvest for release in major consumption centres during the lean season.

The food ministry has said that will release onions from the buffer by targeting key markets in states or regions where retail prices are ruling above the all-India average and also where the increase in prices over previous month and year are above the threshold level.

Disposal through e-auction and retail sales on e-commerce platforms are also being explored. The quantity and pace of disposal will be calibrated with prices and availability situations with the objective of making onion available to consumers at affordable prices, it said.

The government will also offer onions to states at discounted rates for sale through retail outlets of their consumer cooperatives and corporations.

This year, irradiation of onion was also taken up on pilot basis in collaboration with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) with the objective of minimizing storage loss. About 1,000 tonne had been irradiated and stored in controlled atmosphere storage.

Mint had reported in March that Centre was planning to irradiate onions with Gamma rays before sending them into cold storage on a pilot basis to reduce post-harvest losses to 10-12% from prevailing 25%.

Onions are sown twice a year, with Rabi production accounting for 65% of India’s total onion output. Rabi onion is harvested in April-June and are stored until the Kharif crop is harvested in October-November.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Puja Das

Puja Das is a New Delhi based policy reporter covering food, farm, fertiliser, water, and climate policies for Mint. Puja reports on farmers' distress and how the agriculture sector is impacting India's rural economy and policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at COP27. Puja holds a post-graduation degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media, Bangalore.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 04:05 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.