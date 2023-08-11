Centre to release onions from buffer stocks

Centre to release onions from buffer stocks2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 04:03 PM IST
- Onion prices have surged in recent weeks due to fears of a shortage going ahead
New Delhi: The government on Friday said it will release onions from its buffer stock of 300,000 tonne to keep prices in check till fresh crop arrivals begin in October and supplies rise.
Onion prices have surged in recent weeks. Wholesale rates have risen to ₹1,700 a quintal from ₹1,370 a week ago in Maharashtra's Lasalgaon mandi. Retail prices are hovering at ₹30 a kg, according to the data from the consumer affairs ministry's price monitoring division.
Prices have increased due to fears of shortage going ahead.
A rise in temperatures in February led to early maturity of the Rabi crop in key producing states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan which was followed unseasonal rainfall which hit the quality and, thus, the shelf life of onions.
Against this backdrop, food and consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh held a meeting National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) on Thursday and finalised modalities for offloading buffer stock.
The buffer stock was created under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) to meet exigencies. The annual buffers have been built by procuring onions from rabi harvest for release in major consumption centres during the lean season.
The food ministry has said that will release onions from the buffer by targeting key markets in states or regions where retail prices are ruling above the all-India average and also where the increase in prices over previous month and year are above the threshold level.
Disposal through e-auction and retail sales on e-commerce platforms are also being explored. The quantity and pace of disposal will be calibrated with prices and availability situations with the objective of making onion available to consumers at affordable prices, it said.
The government will also offer onions to states at discounted rates for sale through retail outlets of their consumer cooperatives and corporations.
This year, irradiation of onion was also taken up on pilot basis in collaboration with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) with the objective of minimizing storage loss. About 1,000 tonne had been irradiated and stored in controlled atmosphere storage.
Mint had reported in March that Centre was planning to irradiate onions with Gamma rays before sending them into cold storage on a pilot basis to reduce post-harvest losses to 10-12% from prevailing 25%.
Onions are sown twice a year, with Rabi production accounting for 65% of India’s total onion output. Rabi onion is harvested in April-June and are stored until the Kharif crop is harvested in October-November.