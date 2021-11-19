NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced repealing of the three contentious farm laws, brought into effect last year, aimed at opening up the agriculture sector for greater private sector participation.

The government will repeal the laws in the upcoming winter session of the Parliament, PM Modi said in his address to the nation on Friday.

The announcement comes months ahead of assembly polls in agrarian states such as Uttar Pradesh and Punjab amid farmers’ protests against the farm laws.

In a bid to win back support of disgruntled farmers ahead of last general election, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in its earlier budget had announced an income support scheme for small farmers. Small and marginal farmers who own less than five acres (two hectares) of land receive three installments of ₹2,000 every year.

Ahead of the crucial state assembly elections, the Centre has been trying to boost farmers income, with the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approving an increase in the minimum support prices (MSPs) of Kharif crops for marketing season 2021-22 to ensure better realisations for farmers.

