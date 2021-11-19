Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Agriculture /  Centre to repeal three farm laws in winter session of Parliament: PM Modi

Centre to repeal three farm laws in winter session of Parliament: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of three farm laws.
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST Utpal Bhaskar

  • The announcement comes months ahead of assembly polls in agrarian states such as Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, amid farmers’ protests against the farm laws

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced repealing of the three contentious farm laws, brought into effect last year, aimed at opening up the agriculture sector for greater private sector participation.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced repealing of the three contentious farm laws, brought into effect last year, aimed at opening up the agriculture sector for greater private sector participation.

The government will repeal the laws in the upcoming winter session of the Parliament, PM Modi said in his address to the nation on Friday.

The government will repeal the laws in the upcoming winter session of the Parliament, PM Modi said in his address to the nation on Friday.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The announcement comes months ahead of assembly polls in agrarian states such as Uttar Pradesh and Punjab amid farmers’ protests against the farm laws.

In a bid to win back support of disgruntled farmers ahead of last general election, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in its earlier budget had announced an income support scheme for small farmers. Small and marginal farmers who own less than five acres (two hectares) of land receive three installments of 2,000 every year.

Ahead of the crucial state assembly elections, the Centre has been trying to boost farmers income, with the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approving an increase in the minimum support prices (MSPs) of Kharif crops for marketing season 2021-22 to ensure better realisations for farmers.

MINT PREMIUM See All

How realistic is getting $100 billion FDI every year?

A Swiss army knife strategy for MFs to reduce your tax bill

Movies bear the cross for stars talking politics

Get ready for a sustained spell of inflation

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!