Stable cereal, pulse and vegetable prices offer relief amid West Asia war-driven inflation concerns

"Food inflation is not very high. It had risen sharply earlier, but then came down and has largely remained flat. When looking at food prices, it is important to consider data over a three-year period. Prices have not actually declined; they have simply stabilized after the earlier increase," said Ranen Banerjee, partner and leader, economic advisory, PwC India. "We expect some upward pressure on food prices. Inflation expectations are often more important than the actual price level. If people expect prices to rise, their consumption and savings decisions are influenced accordingly."