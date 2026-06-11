Stable cereal, pulse and vegetable prices offer relief amid West Asia war-driven inflation concerns

New Delhi: Prices of key cereals, pulses and vegetables have remained stable, providing relief to consumers and policymakers amid concerns that the West Asia war could push up India’s food inflation.
As of 9 June, the retail prices of cereals, pulses and vegetables recorded only marginal changes over the past year, according to data from the Department of Consumer Affairs, exclusively reviewed by Mint. This indicates that adequate domestic supplies and government market intervention have helped insulate consumers.
Wheat retailed at an average of ₹30.92 per kg, slightly lower than ₹31.11 a year ago. Chana dal prices eased to ₹81.34 per kg from ₹82.57, the data showed.
Arhar (tur) dal was marginally cheaper at ₹122.75 per kg compared with ₹124 a year earlier, while prices of moong and masoor dal remained broadly stable, reflecting comfortable availability in the domestic market. Rice, a key staple food for about 60% of India's population, retailed at ₹43.43 per kg, while wheat flour was available at ₹37 per kg, the government data showed.