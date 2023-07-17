China is obsessed with food security. Climate change will challenge it
Summary
- Extreme weather in China is a harbinger of challenges to come
In the maize-producing areas around the city of Chengde, in northern China, the heat arrived early this year. With it came drought, the worst in decades. The needle-shaped leaves on the region’s pine trees are turning brown. Worse, much of its maize is now stunted.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×