China is obsessed with food security. Climate change will challenge it

Magic seeds

Grains are a tougher challenge still. Most need to be grown at scale, so an open field is the best option. China has been developing drought- and heat-resistant varieties of rice, wheat and other crops. The planting of genetically modified (GM) maize has been allowed in some areas (Mr Xi visited one in May). But, in general, the government takes a cautious approach to such technology. For the moment it is still reliant on GM seeds from countries such as Argentina. (America, which supplies China with some GM crops, has accused it of intellectual-property theft.) In the future, “the hope is that China’s seed companies will be able to develop varieties at pace with the changing climate," says Even Pay of Trivium China, a consultancy.