Climate change upsets India’s apple cart

Rajesh Khimta, whose family has been in apple cultivation since 1953, owns an orchard in the Shimla-Jabbal area, with an annual production of 35,000 apple boxes a year. “Best quality apples grow in moderate to cool temperatures with a reasonable amount of rain, not too much," he said. “But for the last 10 years, we have been seeing very heavy rain and uncertain ‘chilling hours’ which have lowered quality. Himachali apples are not what they used to be. They no longer have the shine and texture they were prized for earlier. For us growers, incurring losses is the new normal. This year, premature leaf fall added another 20% to my recurring losses."