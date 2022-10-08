Consumers in Delhi-NCR concerned over milk quality: survey

“Also, in community discussions, some consumers expressed concerns about external fat being added to milk in some cases in an attempt to achieve certain metrics. Of the 9,356 respondents, 2 in 3 believe that the milk they consume is not pure and only one-third believe that they are getting pure cow or buffalo milk. Of the two-third respondents, 21% believe the milk bought by them has some water, fat and milk powder added; another 21% believe that besides water, fat and milk powder the milk procured by them has adulterants; and 17% believe the milk bought by them is being diluted with water. In addition, 8% of the respondents were uncertain about the quality of the milk they are consuming," according to the survey findings.