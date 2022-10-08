Consumers in Delhi-NCR concerned over milk quality: survey

LocalCircles received over 45,000 responses from households located across all districts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad. LocalCircles conducted a survey in Delhi and NCR to understand how households consume milk, their preferences, issues of milk quality and freshness.
New Delhi: Nearly two in three consumers surveyed in Delhi-NCR said the milk they consume regularly is not pure, according to a survey conducted by the community platform LocalCircles.
While 35% of them believe their milk is diluted with water or has milk powder and added fat content, 21% believe in addition to these, it also has other adulterants. According to the survey, 96% of consumers surveyed in Delhi-NCR believe that their milk travels 250 kilometres from the dairies to reach their doorstep. The long distance travelled and time impacts quality, they said.
Over 70% of households in Delhi-NCR purchased branded milk in pouches either from milk outlets, retail stores or via home delivery.
“One of the top concerns that consumers in Delhi-NCR have been regularly raising on LocalCircles is the quality and purity of milk and in some cases concerns about adulteration. A national study by FSSAI in October 2019 listed impure water, urea, starch, glucose, formalin, hydrogen peroxide and detergents as some of the adulterants in milk. The presence of Aflatoxin M1 was also studied in this survey and 38 out of the 262 samples in Delhi were found to carry the same," according to LocalCircles.
In fact, many consumers surveyed were of the belief that toned and double-toned milk they consume has skim milk powder.
“Also, in community discussions, some consumers expressed concerns about external fat being added to milk in some cases in an attempt to achieve certain metrics. Of the 9,356 respondents, 2 in 3 believe that the milk they consume is not pure and only one-third believe that they are getting pure cow or buffalo milk. Of the two-third respondents, 21% believe the milk bought by them has some water, fat and milk powder added; another 21% believe that besides water, fat and milk powder the milk procured by them has adulterants; and 17% believe the milk bought by them is being diluted with water. In addition, 8% of the respondents were uncertain about the quality of the milk they are consuming," according to the survey findings.
LocalCircles said basis feedback received in the community discussions associated with the study, residents in Delhi-NCR want dairy farming to be encouraged in nearby districts to ensure freshness and convenience in milk.