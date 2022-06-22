Cooking oil cools as firms pass on fall in input costs3 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 12:20 AM IST
Global palm oil prices are below $1,300 per metric tonne, from the peak levels of $1,800-1,900 per metric tonne
NEW DELHI : Retail prices of branded edible oil are inching down as packaged consumer goods firms pass on the gains from import duty cuts and cooling global prices, in a relief for millions of households scarred by rising prices. While Adani Wilmar, Patanjali, Mother Dairy and Emami Agrotech have already cut prices, others are expected to introduce promotions to win back consumers lost to cheaper products.