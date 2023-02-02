Cooperation ministry signs MoU to enable primary agricultural credit societies
- Amit Shah said that PACS are the soul of cooperatives and making them multipurpose as providers of about 20 services will increase employment opportunities in rural areas
NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Cooperation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, NABARD and CSC e-Governance Services India Limited to enable Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) to provide services offered by Common Service Centers.
