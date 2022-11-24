Cotton exports hit as farmers hold stocks for higher prices

“Last year we sold raw cotton at ₹8,000 (per 100 kg) and later prices jumped to ₹13,000," said Babulal Patel, a farmer from western state of Gujarat, the country’s biggest cotton producer. “This year we are not going to repeat the mistake. We are not going to sell below ₹10,000," he said.

