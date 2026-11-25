NEW DELHI : New Delhi: More farmers are expected to enrol in the Centre’s flagship crop insurance scheme in the ongoing rabi season, building on a rise in participation during this year’s kharif season amid drought-like conditions triggered by El Niño, said two people aware of the development.
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: More farmers are expected to enrol in the Centre’s flagship crop insurance scheme in the ongoing rabi season, building on a rise in participation during this year’s kharif season amid drought-like conditions triggered by El Niño, said two people aware of the development.
The number of farmers covered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) rose by 5.39 million year-on-year to 28.03 million in the kharif 2026 season, driven by a deficient monsoon and West Bengal’s return to the flagship crop insurance scheme, according to PMFBY data reviewed by Mint.
The number of farmers covered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) rose by 5.39 million year-on-year to 28.03 million in the kharif 2026 season, driven by a deficient monsoon and West Bengal’s return to the flagship crop insurance scheme, according to PMFBY data reviewed by Mint.
With agriculture employing 46.1% of the country’s workforce, crop insurance helps shield farmers from the financial fallout of crop failure, which can extend beyond a single season, particularly for small and marginal cultivators.
During the 2025 rabi season, which followed a normal monsoon, ₹2,431 crore in insurance claims was disbursed to 1.2 million farmers, most of them small and marginal cultivators.
Under the PMFBY launched in 2016, farmers pay 2% of the premium for Kharif crops, 1.5% for Rabi crops, and 5% for commercial and horticultural crops, while the balance actuarial premium is shared between the Centre and states 50:50. For the North Eastern states (from Kharif 2020) and Himalayan states (from Kharif 2023), the Centre bears 90% of the premium subsidy.
Effects of El Niño
“The initial forecasts of El Niño and the possibility of deficient monsoon rainfall have contributed to increased farmer participation during the kharif season. El Niño conditions continue to persist and may result in below-normal rainfall and higher temperatures during the rabi season,” said Ashish Agrawal, head, agribusiness, Bajaj General Insurance.
“Given these weather conditions, farmers would come forward to enrol their crops under the PMFBY during the rabi season as well, ensuring coverage against potential weather-related risks,” he added.
Mint's queries emailed to the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare remained unanswered.
“The re-entry of states such as West Bengal and Bihar into the scheme is also expected to contribute positively to overall insurance coverage,” said the first of the two persons cited above.
West Bengal withdrew from the central crop insurance scheme for kharif 2019 and shifted to its own Bangla Shashya Bima Yojana. Bihar, too, contributed, as the central crop insurance scheme now replaces the state-run Bihar Rajya Fasal Sahayata Yojana across all 38 districts after a gap of nearly eight years.
Claim settlement
Under the PMFBY, the village or gram panchayat is generally considered the unit for calculating crop losses for claim settlement. The crop losses are calculated by comparing the actual yield of an insured crop with its guaranteed yield (threshold yield). The compensation payable to farmers depends on the extent of yield loss, the sum insured and the type of crop damage.
For example, if the threshold yield of an insured crop is 2,000 kilogrammes per hectare and the actual yield is 1,200kg per hectare, the yield shortfall would be 40%. Assuming the sum insured is ₹40,000 per hectare, the farmer would be eligible for compensation of ₹16,000 per hectare.
As far as claims for the recently concluded kharif season is concerned, the loss assessment process is currently underway. According to Agrawal, initial observations indicate that certain drought-affected regions, particularly Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, may see higher claims outgo.
The overall impact on insurance companies will depend on several factors, including the extent of reported losses, portfolio diversification and reinsurance arrangements, etc.