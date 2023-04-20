NEW DELHI : Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday released crop specific “Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the application of Pesticides with Drones" in the public domain for the guidance of farmers and other stakeholders.

Tomar also released a booklet titled "Machinery for Millets Production, Processing and Value Addition".

On this occasion, the minister said that agriculture is our priority, so whether it is research or initiating schemes, the first priority of the government is to promote agriculture and improve the financial condition of the farmers.

"Today there are many challenges in the agriculture sector. To retain the farmers, to attract the new generation and to increase the remuneration of the farmers by reducing the cost of production. For this, technical support in the agriculture sector is very important, the government is making continuous efforts in this direction," he added.

The minister said that there are possibilities of new challenges in the agriculture sector, therefore, along with change in strategy from time to time, change in methodology is necessary.

"Talking about the agriculture sector, without the support of technology, we will not be able to achieve our goals in the future, so efforts are being made to link the schemes with technology. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also always emphasizes on the support of technology and also works on them himself. Talking about major schemes, today under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, about ₹2.5 lakh crore have reached the accounts of the farmers, in which there is no question mark," Tomar added.

He added that the he micro irrigation project is also yielding good results. Topics like Natural Farming are being taken forward. Our country made nano urea and the farmers will soon be able to avail the benefits of Nano DAP.

"Drone technology has been accepted by the government in the Agriculture sector. Last time when there was an outbreak of locusts, the need for the use of drones was felt at that time, since then drone technology is before us with the full support of the central government under the guidance of PM Modi. In reducing the cost in agriculture and avoiding the side effects of pesticides, farmers will get extensive benefits from drones," the minister added.

Tomar said that whenever we undertake any new scheme, we must keep in mind that its benefits reach the last person. This is the reason why when the scheme of drones was being made, common farmers, common graduates were also included in it, so that the use of drones could be made accessible to small farmers.

"Everyone needs to work together in this direction. For this, he stressed on the need to make Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) more efficient and said that awareness sessions should be organized for graduate/post-graduate agricultural students in agricultural universities & colleges, through which they can get employment, besides making them capable for farming on their own land. A plan should be made for the benefits of drones to reach the common man," he added.