Crop specific SOPs issued for use of pesticides with farming drones2 min read 20 Apr 2023, 09:35 PM IST
- The minister said that agriculture is our priority, so whether it is research or initiating schemes, the first priority of the govt is to promote agriculture and improve the financial condition of the farmers
NEW DELHI : Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday released crop specific “Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the application of Pesticides with Drones" in the public domain for the guidance of farmers and other stakeholders.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×