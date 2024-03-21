Industry
Cultivating future: Nagaland wants foxtail millet under price stabilization fund
Summary
- The state has sought the inclusion of foxtail millet in the price stabilization fund to protect the local crop and support farmers against the backdrop of declining cultivation rates
NEW DELHI : The Centre is considering a proposal from Nagaland to add foxtail millet to its state-level Price Stabilization Fund (PSF), in a move to bolster agricultural diversity and protect the indigenous crop.
