Cyclone-hit FCV tobacco growers of Andhra to get interest free loan of Rs10,000

“Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles has accorded approval for Rs. 28.11 crore to extend special interest free loan @ of Rs.10,000/- to each member of Tobacco Board’s Growers’ Welfare Schemes under Southern Regions (Southern Light Soil and Southern Black Soil) of Andhra Pradesh from the Tobacco Growers’ Welfare Fund which will directly benefit 28,112 farmers," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.