New diesel caps, bulk sale bans raise concerns for farmers as kharif sowing gathers pace

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s decision to restrict diesel sales at retail fuel stations and cap purchases at 200 litres per customer or vehicle per day may create challenges for farmers during the ongoing kharif season, especially in regions dependent on irrigation pumps and farm machinery.
Industrial, commercial and institutional users have been barred from buying petrol and diesel at retail pumps and have been directed to procure fuel through bulk channels. Simultaneously, retail diesel sales have been restricted to vehicle fuel tanks or containers approved by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), with a daily purchase limit of 200 litres.
These norms are aimed at curbing hoarding and black-marketing of diesel. They are temporary, initially valid for up to 90 days, ensuring diesel availability for all retail consumers, the petroleum ministry said in a statement on Friday.