Mint Explainer | Direct seeded rice saves water and costs. What’s holding back farmers?

Producing a kilogram of rice typically requires 3,000–5,000 litres of water under conventional methods. Photographed by Hemant Mishra/Mint
As groundwater levels decline, labour costs rise and climate plays havoc, policymakers and scientists are increasingly promoting direct seeded rice (DSR) as a more viable alternative to traditional rice cultivation. However, there are stumbling blocks hindering its wider adoption.

India’s rice cultivation is facing a growing sustainability challenge. The conventional puddled transplanting method, widely used across the country, requires enormous quantities of water, intensive labour, and flooded fields that emit methane.

As groundwater levels decline, labour costs rise and climate plays havoc, policymakers and scientists are increasingly promoting direct seeded rice (DSR) as a more viable alternative. However, there are stumbling blocks hindering its wider adoption. Mint explains

What is direct seeded rice (DSR)?

DSR refers to a cultivation method where seeds are sown directly into the field without transplanting seedlings, saving water, labour, and time compared to traditional methods.

This eliminates several stages involved in conventional rice farming such as nursery preparation, ploughing, puddling and transplanting. In the traditional system, farmers grow seedlings in nurseries and later transplant them into flooded, puddled fields.

Puddling is particularly concerning from an environmental perspective because it releases methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

What are the major advantages of DSR?

Though not a new technique, DSR is increasingly seen as a transformative approach to rice cultivation as India faces growing concerns over groundwater depletion, labour shortages and climate sustainability.

Experts say the technique can play an important role in addressing groundwater depletion, particularly in major rice-growing states where intensive irrigation for paddy has put pressure on water resources.

Producing a kilogram of rice requires 3,000–5,000 litres of water under conventional methods. Studies by agricultural research institutions show that DSR can reduce irrigation water use by 25–50%.

Lower water requirement also leads to energy savings of up to 60–70%, as farmers need to pump less groundwater.

The method can reduce cultivation costs by 13,000– 14,000 per hectare, mainly by saving on labour and irrigation.

Since fields are not continuously flooded, methane emissions are lower, making DSR a more climate-friendly alternative to traditional paddy farming.

Why are farmers in India reluctant to adopt DSR?

Despite its potential, adoption remains limited. The total area under rice was 44.5 million hectares in the kharif season 2025-26, while that under DSR was only 400,000 hectares.

The limited availability of rice varieties suited for direct seeding is a key factor slowing adoption across states. Most rice varieties currently grown in India have been developed for the conventional puddled transplanted system rather than DSR conditions.

Another major hurdle is weed management. Unlike conventional transplanted rice, where standing water suppresses weed growth, DSR fields are more vulnerable to weeds, requiring careful and timely herbicide application. Many farmers lack adequate knowledge or resources to manage weeds effectively under this system.

Limited availability of suitable machinery such as seed drills and precision equipment for proper sowing is another hurdle. Such machinery is not readily accessible to small and marginal farmers, particularly in regions with low mechanisation levels.

Farmers accustomed to transplanting are often reluctant to switch to a relatively unfamiliar technique. Concerns about yield stability, weed control and crop establishment make many growers hesitant to shift practices.

What are state governments doing to promote DSR?

DSR has been practised for decades, but its importance has grown in recent years as policymakers and agricultural scientists search for ways to make paddy cultivation more resource-efficient.

State governments are encouraging DSR through incentives, subsidies, and awareness campaigns to conserve groundwater and reduce cultivation costs.

The Punjab government offered 1,500 per acre incentive for farmers adopting the DSR method in the upcoming kharif season and has allocated funds to expand the area under the technique. Similarly, Haryana announced an incentive of 4,500 per acre to encourage adoption of the DSR, up from 4,000 earlier.

Agricultural scientists say with increasing pressure on water resources and rising labour costs, DSR could become an important component of sustainable rice production systems in India if supported by proper extension services, machinery access and improved weed management practices.

Industry groups are also working with farmers to increase adoption. "The seed industry has been actively working with research institutions and farmers to enable the adoption of DSR through technological innovations and addressing their concerns," said Ajai Rana, chairman, Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII).

Why is DSR important for India?

Rice remains central to India’s food security. In January, agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said India had become the world’s largest rice producer, with 150.18 million tonnes, surpassing China.

However, rice cultivation in India is increasingly coming under strain due to unsustainable groundwater extraction, particularly in the north-western rice belt. In Punjab, groundwater extraction has reached nearly 156% of annual recharge, while Haryana stands at around 137%, indicating severe pressure on aquifers.

As India grapples with growing pressure on water resources, rising labour costs, and the need to reduce the environmental footprint of agriculture, transitioning to more resource-efficient cultivation practices is of paramount importance, say experts.

“Rice will remain central to India’s food security, but the production systems must evolve to respond to emerging challenges related to natural resource conservation and climate change,” said Dr A.K. Singh, former director, Indian Agricultural Research Institute.

