comScore
Business News/ Industry / Agriculture/  Dull monsoon may lower paddy yields
Back

Dull monsoon may lower paddy yields

 3 min read 26 Jun 2023, 11:35 AM IST Puja Das

Paddy requires the most water during the time of sowing, and then again a month before the harvest. While the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala coast was delayed by a week, its progress was affected by cyclone Biparjoy, which ripped through parts of Gujarat last week

Farmers across the country so far have sown paddy across 1 million hectares, lower than previous year’s 1.6 million hectares. (File Photo)Premium
Farmers across the country so far have sown paddy across 1 million hectares, lower than previous year’s 1.6 million hectares. (File Photo)

New Delhi: A delayed and muted monsoon in the paddy belts of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand has triggered concerns over sowing of the crop and yields.

If yields fall, it may keep prices of paddy and rice elevated.

Farmers across the country so far have sown paddy across 1 million hectares, lower than previous year’s 1.6 million hectares, according to data from the agriculture ministry. This has been due to a 30% deficiency in rainfall in June.

Since the beginning of the month, West Bengal, the largest paddy grower, has received 28% below normal showers, while deficiency in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand was 64%, 38% and 72%.

“Around this time rain is usually in full swing, but there is barely any rainfall this year, which has led to negligible sowing of paddy in my region. People who have irrigation facilities have planted the seed, including me," said Madhu Kundu, a farmer based in West Bengal’s Burdawan district.

“I have taken the risk to plant paddy seeds across a 15-bigha (acre) land two days ago after waiting for rainfall for a week or so. Though I have an irrigation facility, it will not benefit the entire crop. With irrigation facilities, only half of the land could be cultivated if monsoon does not improve by mid-July."

“As there is El Nino prediction taking day temperature to record high next year, causing less rainfall in many pockets and given that up to 45°C is good to grow non-basmati varieties, our probability analysis indicates a dip of at least 20% in paddy across India in the next kharif season," said Suraj Agarwal, co-founder and CEO of Rice Villa, a rice brand.

Paddy requires the most water during the time of sowing, and then again a month before the harvest. While the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala coast was delayed by a week, its progress was affected by cyclone Biparjoy, which ripped through parts of Gujarat last week.

Queries sent on Friday to the Ministry of Agriculture, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution remained unanswered till press time.

“Non-basmati rice prices are seen to be traded at least 15% higher than last year when fresh harvests start hitting the market from November-December in anticipation of sowing delay hurting the kharif paddy crop not just quantity-wise but also quality wise," Agarwal added. “Kharif sowing is already delayed, and if rain comes later, the length of paddy, which is usually 6 feet, is expected to be 5 feet. It is because the harvest season will be approaching, and farmers cannot postpone, and thus hampering the growth cycle. Crop size is also anticipated to be reduced by 10-15%," Agarwal explained.

This hints at a significant loss in crop weight. “Due to lack of proper spatial distribution of monsoon rainfall, we may get about 64-66 kg of rice after milling a quintal paddy, as compared to the usual 69-71 kg, said Kedar Laxmipath of Shri Nagendra Traders based in Telangana’s Kamareddy district.

Probability of a lower crop in 2023-24 amid deficient rains during the peak sowing period have driven farmers to sell their produce at a higher rate, which have pushed up paddy prices by 200 a bag of 60 kilograms (kg) to 2,400-2,450 in West Bengal. Similarly, medium quality non-basmati rice varieties prices have risen 20-25% since December in Ranchi, Jharkhand and are selling for 37-38 a kg, local farmers and traders said

“If monsoon, which is delayed by a fortnight in Jharkhand gathers pace in a week, we still will have a chance of good crop," said Rajesh Agarwal, a rice miller at Baba Agro Food in Ranchi. “If there is no shower for the next two weeks, the prices of non-basmati variety rice may touch 40 a kg."

Paddy, a water guzzling crop, has the highest share in India’s food grain basket at over 40%, and with a domestic demand of around 105 million tonne, it is most-consumed grain in India.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Puja Das
Puja Das is a New Delhi based policy reporter covering food, farm, fertiliser, water, and climate policies for Mint. Puja reports on farmers' distress and how the agriculture sector is impacting India's rural economy and policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at COP27. Puja holds a post-graduation degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media, Bangalore.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 26 Jun 2023, 11:36 AM IST
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout