Dull monsoon may lower paddy yields

Dull monsoon may lower paddy yields3 min read 26 Jun 2023, 11:35 AM IST
Paddy requires the most water during the time of sowing, and then again a month before the harvest. While the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala coast was delayed by a week, its progress was affected by cyclone Biparjoy, which ripped through parts of Gujarat last week
New Delhi: A delayed and muted monsoon in the paddy belts of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand has triggered concerns over sowing of the crop and yields.
