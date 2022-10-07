Duty relief for rice exporters in Gujarat

The Gujarat order followed an Andhra Pradesh HC judgment last month allowing three rice exporters to ship out rice subject to certain conditions. Hundreds of thousands of tonnes of rice got stuck at ports after the Union government decided to regulate rice exports citing domestic food security concerns. “Merely because the goods could not be sailed in the vessel, the customs authorities were not justified in taking to levy the duty," the Gujarat HC said. The rice consignments which were destined for Ghana belonged to Kunvarji Comtrade. The company argued that its goods were inspected and allowed for “Let Export" on 5 Sept by Customs. “Interim order is just a temporary thing. It could go either way. So if the decision is in favour of the government on the justification that they give, exporters will have to repay the duty. As far as shipping bills are concerned, in the rice business these bills are made much earlier. We don’t know what will be the final decision," said Vinod Kaul, senior executive director, All India Rice Exporters Association.