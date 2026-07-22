Mint Explainer | Why duty-free edible oil imports from Nepal are becoming a concern for Indian producers

Duty-free imports of refined edible oils from Nepal to India, the world’s largest edible oil importer, surged 17-fold to 804,000 tonnes in 2025 from 47,295 tonnes in 2023. These imports touched 284,976 tonnes in the first five months of 2026, posing a key concern for India's vegetable oil industry. Mint explains the jump in the backdrop of Nepal's limited edible oil domestic production.
Why are Indian edible oil producers concerned over duty-free imports from Nepal?
According to the industry, the surge in imports from Nepal distorts the domestic edible oil market by creating an uneven playing field for Indian processors.
Imports from Nepal enjoy preferential treatment under the South Asian Free Trade Area agreement, which allows member countries to export eligible goods at concessional or zero customs duty, provided they meet the prescribed rules of origin.