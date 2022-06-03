Egypt to take Indian wheat turned down by Turkey

Food secretary Sudhanshu Pandey on Thursday said the consignment had met quarantine requirements when it left India. He said Turkish officials are yet to reach out to Delhi on why the wheat shipment was rejected. “The shipment belonged to ITC Ltd, and I am told that the financial transaction has also been completed. The company had sold it to a foreign-based company, which further sold it to a Turkey-based firm," Pandey said.

