El Niño, monsoon risk put India's crop insurance scheme under the lens

Harsh KumarVijay C Roy
5 min read15 Jul 2026, 01:33 PM IST
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Uneven rainfall could delay sowing, reduce acreage or prompt farmers to switch to alternative crops depending on regional conditions.(AP)
Summary
A developing El Niño and erratic monsoon rainfall are reviving questions over PMFBY enrolment, state participation and a reform cycle now pushed to next year.

India's erratic monsoon is putting crop insurance back under the spotlight—but the weather risk may not translate into a surge in farmer enrolment. That puts the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the government's main crop insurance scheme covering risks including drought and floods, at the centre of the debate.

While a developing El Niño and a rainfall deficit have raised concerns over kharif production, Agriculture Insurance Co. of India Ltd. (AIC) chairman and managing director Lavanya R. Mundayur said it is too early to predict whether more farmers will buy cover. Sowing decisions and rainfall patterns are still evolving across states, making the impact on PMFBY uneven.

"It is difficult to predict at this stage," Mundayur told Mint in an interview. “India is extremely diverse. If rainfall remains uneven, its impact will differ across regions. In some places, farmers may not sow at all, while in others they may switch to alternative crops such as soybean or jowar or cotton.”

Also Read | July rains ease monsoon deficit, but crop and inflation risks persist

The uncertainty comes as India's southwest monsoon faces a difficult season. The country is running a rainfall deficit so far, while the India Meteorological Department's monthly outlook forecasts below-normal rainfall in July, at less than 94% of the long-period average (LPA).

June was India's driest in more than a decade and the fifth-driest since records began in 1901. Monsoon rainfall was 39.8% below normal last month.

"With rainfall remaining below normal in several parts of the country, more farmers are expected to enrol under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana to safeguard themselves against potential crop losses. Weather uncertainty has heightened production risks, particularly for rain-fed crops, making crop insurance an important risk management tool," said Brajesh Singh, director, ICAR-CPRI (Central Potato Research Institute).

Rainfall is the risk

The problem for farmers is not simply too little rain. It is the volatility of its timing and distribution.

"The variability of rainfall has emerged as one of the biggest challenges for agriculture, leading to lower crop yields and poorer crop quality. Both the quantity and distribution of rainfall affect kharif and rabi crops, influencing production, prices, inflation, and consumption. Erratic rainfall often results in either drought or waterlogging at critical stages of crop growth, when fields require adequate soil moisture. This adversely affects crop development and reduces overall agricultural productivity." said Amritpreet Kaur Minhas, an agriculture scientist and fellow, Teri (The Energy and Resources Institute).

The risks also expose a structural weakness in PMFBY: its voluntary nature for state governments.

Allowing states to opt out creates adverse selection, Mundayur argues, leaving the programme with a higher concentration of risky regions. “The lower the adverse selection, the better the premium rates can be for everyone,” she said.

India's diverse agro-climatic conditions should, in theory, spread insurance risk across crops and geographies. But that advantage is diluted when states stay out.

Both deficient and excessive rainfall can cause severe damage. Last year, excessive rainfall led to substantial crop losses in states including Punjab and Maharashtra, highlighting that flood-related damage can be as severe as drought.

Farmers in non-participating states also lose access to subsidized crop insurance even if they want protection.

Also Read | A powerful El Nino is taking shape. What's at stake for India?

"I believe participation should remain voluntary for farmers, but it may not be ideal for it to be voluntary for states. Every farmer should have the option to avail crop insurance," she said.

PMFBY covers losses from natural disasters such as droughts and floods, as well as pests and diseases. It also covers post-harvest losses from local risks such as hailstorms and landslides. Farmers pay 2% of the total premium for kharif crops, 1.5% for rabi crops and 5% for commercial or cash crops. The central and state governments jointly bear the remaining 95% to 98.5% of the actuarial premium on a 50:50 basis, except in the northeastern states.

In the 2025 kharif season, PMFBY provided insurance coverage to 20.2 million farmers, received 83.7 million applications and insured 25.0 million hectares across 517 districts in 24 states and Union territories. In FY26, 6,040 crore was disbursed in claims under the scheme.

Reform slips to next year

The programme's planned overhaul has also been pushed back.

"This year (FY27) was initially expected to mark the beginning of a fresh three-year tender cycle after the previous round started in 2023. Instead, most participating states have opted to extend existing contracts or issue one-year tenders under the current framework," Mundayur said.

"As a result, the next full three-year tender cycle is now likely to begin next year," she added further.

The delay has pushed back proposed changes aimed at making PMFBY more attractive to farmers and states.

One proposal under discussion is a 100% indemnity option. States currently choose from indemnity levels of 70%, 80% or 90%.

Mundayur said higher indemnity could improve farmer confidence and encourage participation, particularly in states with better irrigation infrastructure that currently perceive production risk as lower.

Also Read | How every geopolitical event hits Indian farmers

She also advocated a universal basic crop insurance model funded by the Centre. Every farmer would receive a standard level of yield-based protection, while states could buy additional coverage based on local needs.

She compared the model with health insurance, where basic cover is available universally and additional protection can be purchased separately.

"I am not suggesting comprehensive insurance for every risk. There should be a basic need-based yield cover available to every farmer, funded by the Centre, with states free to build on it," she said.

Technology is meanwhile expected to play a larger role in implementation.

According to Mundayur, insurers are nearing full integration with digital land records and crop-cutting experiment databases. The integration is expected to reduce duplicate policies, eliminate fraudulent claims and improve transparency by automating verification of land ownership and insured acreage.

It is also expected to reduce manual processes.

The immediate test is whether worsening weather risk pushes more farmers towards insurance, or instead disrupts sowing itself. With the kharif season still unfolding and broader PMFBY reforms delayed until next year, the answer may vary sharply from one state to the next.

About the Authors

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

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