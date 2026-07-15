El Niño, monsoon risk put India's crop insurance scheme under the lens

India's erratic monsoon is putting crop insurance back under the spotlight—but the weather risk may not translate into a surge in farmer enrolment. That puts the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the government's main crop insurance scheme covering risks including drought and floods, at the centre of the debate.
While a developing El Niño and a rainfall deficit have raised concerns over kharif production, Agriculture Insurance Co. of India Ltd. (AIC) chairman and managing director Lavanya R. Mundayur said it is too early to predict whether more farmers will buy cover. Sowing decisions and rainfall patterns are still evolving across states, making the impact on PMFBY uneven.
"It is difficult to predict at this stage," Mundayur told Mint in an interview. “India is extremely diverse. If rainfall remains uneven, its impact will differ across regions. In some places, farmers may not sow at all, while in others they may switch to alternative crops such as soybean or jowar or cotton.”