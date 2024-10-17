Ethanol blending: The good, the bad and the googlies

New Delhi: Not so long ago, the political landscape in Northern India would heat up every few years with vociferous protests by sugarcane farmers. They would block highways and railway tracks, even threaten to cut water supply to the national capital. A glut in production would lead to a crash in sugar prices and dues to farmers piling up, recounts Roshan Lal Tamak, head of the sugar business at DCM Shriram. “This was known as the infamous sugar cycle. But that is history now: thanks to the ethanol blending programme, excess sugar production is being diverted to make ethanol. Not only did this help farmers, it has raised the financial viability of the sugar industry."