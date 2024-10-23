With granaries full, India axes export duty on parboiled rice

New Delhi: The union government has removed the export duty on parboiled rice, according to a notification issued by the finance ministry late on Tuesday.

In September, the government had cut the duty from 20% to 10% and approved the resumption of non-basmati white rice exports, but set a minimum export price of $490 per metric tonne.

The latest decision is expected to give a major boost to rice exporters, who have been facing challenges in the global market because of the export duty. It is also expected to ease the storage burden as India’s granaries are full.

By removing the 10% duty, the government aims to stabilise India's rice exports and meet the growing international demand, particularly from markets in Africa and Southeast Asia.

Record production expected According to final estimates released by the agriculture ministry, India is set to achieve record foodgrain production of 332.29 million tonnes (mt) in the 2023-24 agricultural year, which runs from July to June. This represents an increase of 2.61 mt from the previous year’s total of 329.68 mt. The growth has been attributed to favourable production in key categories such as rice, wheat and millets.

Rice production in 2023-24 was a record at 137.83 mt, an increase of 2.07 mt (1.52%) from 135.76 mt the previous year. Wheat production also hit a new high at 113.29 mt, up 2.74 mt (2.48%) from 110.55 mt in 2022-23, the data showed.

A good harvest of rice and wheat is crucial for maintaining food security in the world’s most populous country.

‘Govt confident of a better harvest’ "The removal of the export tax on parboiled rice reflects the government's confidence in a better harvest for the upcoming season," said Vijay Setia, former president of the All-India Rice Exporters Association.

The ban on export of non-basmati white rice was announced last July to safeguard domestic food security and protect consumers from price shocks while ensuring farmers received decent prices, as El Niño disrupted rainfall and hampered crop output.

On 27 September, the union government halved the export duty on parboiled rice from 20% to 10% as granaries were filled with the previous year's paddy stock. Procurement of the new crop began on 1 October. On 28 August, Mint reported that the government was looking at relaxing restrictions on rice exports as paddy sowing was expected to set a record this year.