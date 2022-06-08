Exporters likely falsified LCs for 2MT wheat

“I had said on various occasions that we see a food crisis in the world and would like to help. But what we then saw was a run on our wheat. A large part was being done by international traders based out of Singapore and to some degree Dubai. The result was that many of traditional buyers of Indian wheat, such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal, the Gulf, Yemen and Sudan were “squeezed out". “Our wheat was stocked for being traded. Our wheat was being stocked for speculation," he said while peaking at Globesec 22 Bratislava Forum in Slovakia.