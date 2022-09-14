Fall in rice sowing by itself won’t be a worry4 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 07:45 PM IST
India’s buffer stocks of rice remain robust, and restrictions in exports are to pre-empt lower production. Here’s the maths behind it.
Last week, the Indian government imposed several restrictions on rice exports. It banned the export of 100% broken rice, which is predominantly used as cattle feed, and imposed a 20% export duty on several other grades of rice. This was seemingly in response to both a rise in domestic prices and decreased sowing in several key rice-producing states because of a sluggish monsoon.