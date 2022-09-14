Fall in rice sowing by itself won’t be a worry

Kharif sowing of paddy, which generally begins in June and July with the onset of the monsoon, has been slow because of erratic rain in leading rice-producing states such as West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. As on 9 September, the aggregate sowing across the country stood at 39.4 million hectares, nearly 5% less than the same time last year. The shortfall exceeds 9% in West Bengal and is nearly 4% in Uttar Pradesh. This has prompted the government to warn of a possible fall in rice production following two years of record output. At the same time, it tried to allay concerns about rice stocks, which it says will remain well in surplus of requirement.