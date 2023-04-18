FAO recognizes India’s strength in seed sector2 min read 18 Apr 2023, 09:01 PM IST
- The three-day G20 meeting of agricultural chief scientists with the theme, ‘Sustainable Agriculture and Food System for Healthy People and Planet’ is underway at Varanasi
NEW DELHI : The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of UN has recognized India’s strength in the seed sector which it would be useful to other countries, said a statement from the union agriculture ministry.
