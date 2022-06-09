Farm and food challenge for India at WTO ministerial talks

The WTO ministerial conference takes place on 12-15 June, after a gap of four years. The chair of the agriculture negotiations, Ambassador Gloria Abraham Peralta (Costa Rica), said, “The revised document does not accommodate all the comments from members, as some positions are too far apart to be reconciled. The new draft texts formed the basis of a realistic outcome that would be able to guide further negotiations after the Ministerial Conference while meaningfully responding to the ongoing food crisis." The texts will be further revised, taking into account comments from member countries.