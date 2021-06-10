Farm exports grew over 17% in FY21: Anup Wadhawan

Farm exports in FY20 was at $35.16 billion. In Rupee terms, the year on year increase in FY21 is 22.62% at Rs. 3.05 trillion. Despite the pandemic, balance of trade in agriculture has improved by 42.16% from $14.51 billion to $20.58 billion. India has been able to take advantage of the increased demand for staples during the covid period. Huge growth has been seen in export of cereals with export of non-basmati rice growing by 136% to $4794.54 million and wheat by 774% to $549.16 million, the statement said.

