’Farm output to grow at least 3% despite lower rice harvest’

This year monsoon has seen a different type of aberration. If you look at the total quantity of rainfall, it is more than the long-time average. That will give the impression that it is all well. But there are three dimensions of monsoon, all of which are very important. One is the total quantity of the rainfall. Second is the date of arrival. If monsoon comes too late, even if the total quantity is normal or more than normal, it can have an adverse impact. The third is its distribution over the monsoon period and across country. This year, the across-the-country distribution has been very erratic. In eastern India, which is expected to receive more rain than the rest of the country, received very little rainfall this time. A small deficiency in eastern India is desirable because even during normal rainfall, floods occur. But this year, the deficiency exceeds 60%—that is the kind of situation. That is the area, which is the rice bowl of India. That is the area naturally suited for rice cultivation—we grow rice in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab and Haryana mainly with irrigation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}