Farm truths hidden in barley to beer trade

Farm truths hidden in barley to beer trade10 min read . 09:32 PM IST
In the winter of 2019, Chamkor Singh, a well-to-do farmer from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, fell for the words of a local trader and commission agent
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In the winter of 2019, Chamkor Singh, a well-to-do farmer from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, fell for the words of a local trader and commission agent
In the winter of 2019, Chamkor Singh, a well-to-do farmer from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, fell for the words of a local trader and commission agent. That year, Singh decided to bet big on malt barley, a cereal that is used to manufacture beer. After all, Singh was promised a bonus of ₹100 over and above the minimum support price (MSP). The high returns prompted him to take over 30 acres of land on lease. Four months later, his hopes came crashing down.
Instead of the promised ₹1,625 per quintal, Singh sold his harvest to the same agent at a discount of ₹300. It was a take it or leave it offer. Singh did not know who the actual buyer was, nor did he have any means to enforce the contract, which was verbal. The only evidence he had was a receipt for the seeds that he had purchased from the agent for planting.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!