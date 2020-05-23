KCR, while announcing his intention to form a new policy to regulate crop cultivation, also said that farmers who do not follow it will stand to lose benefits of the Rythu Bandhu scheme, under which all lad-owning farmers receive Rs.5000 in both the Rabi and Kharif crops every year (Rs.10,000 cumulative). Farmer organizations have however also taken exception to this. They demanded that the government should hold first come up with a comprehensive agriculture policy through extensive consultation with farmer organizations and experts.