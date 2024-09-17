Micro Amul: Are farmer-run companies the next big idea in Indian agriculture? | Mint

Industry
Micro Amul: Are farmer-run companies the next big idea in Indian agriculture?
Sayantan Bera 10 min read 17 Sep 2024, 05:58 PM IST
Summary
- Bhavithra J. speaks in a firm and loud voice. A male farmer in Tamil Nadu once asked: “Why are you raising your voice? You think you are Jayalalithaa?” Bhavithra, a CEO, is resetting the terms of farm trade. Here’s her story.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Hyderabad/New Delhi: In 2019, Bhavithra J., a young agriculture graduate joined a farmer producer company in rural Tamil Nadu as its chief executive officer (CEO). Set up in 2016, the early years of Vilathikulam Pudur Pulses Producer Company Ltd was anything but smooth. Three CEOs had left in quick succession. There was not even a list of farmer-shareholders handy. The operations of the company, based out of Pudur in Thoothukudi district, were limited. It did not have the funds to pay its new CEO a subsistence salary of ₹25,000 per month.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less