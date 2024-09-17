Micro Amul: Are farmer-run companies the next big idea in Indian agriculture?

40,000 and growing

More than a decade back, in 2013, India formulated a policy to set up and promote farmer producer companies, called FPCs in short. The idea was simple. A large majority of farmers are small and marginal landholders, owning less than two hectares of land. They purchase inputs in retail and sell their harvest in wholesale markets, having little or no bargaining power. A company owned by farmers can negotiate better prices for seeds, fertilizers and pesticides. With access to working capital, the company can own or lease warehouses and hold a member-farmers’ produce till it fetches a fair price in the market. It can also engage in primary processing and market members’ produce, either as a business-to-business (B2B) venture or as a retail brand. The idea was to harness the collective bargaining power of an 800-1,000-member company.