Farmers are racing against poor weather to plant crops

Sean Elliot, a sixth-generation farmer in Iroquois County, Ill., planted his crop until midnight on Monday and got back out to the fields at 5:30 a.m. the next day to resume planting. Some of his land is still wet, but with more rain expected this weekend, Mr. Elliot said he is racing to get as much corn and soybean planted as he can this week. He has a drainage system installed that will help dry out his soil, but his neighbors that don’t will probably lose out on some of their yields, he said.