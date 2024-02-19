Industry
Farmers’ battle for MSP law. Is it a fair ask?
Sayantan Bera 10 min read 19 Feb 2024, 10:34 PM IST
Summary
- Farmers are back on the streets. Their demand has sharply divided both public and expert opinion
New Delhi: On the afternoon of 13 February, a highway pit stop dividing the states of Haryana and Punjab in north-western India, known to many now as the Shambhu border crossing, resembled a conflict zone. Thousands of farmers from Punjab tried to push their way into Haryana to reach the national capital, Delhi. The plan was to cover the 200km journey in a convoy of tractor-trolleys and cars.
