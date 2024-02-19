Farmers’ battle for MSP law. Is it a fair ask?

The other threat is that a legal MSP can drive private buyers away. During a glut, traders may be unwilling to pay farmers a premium over the market clearing price. “It can work in sugarcane (where private mills pay a statutory fair and remunerative price to farmers) because there are a limited number of organized players. But to enforce it on a basket of crops with numerous private buyers is very difficult. It is true that farmers have gotten a raw deal for a long time but an MSP act is not the answer."