Farmer protests 2.0 is 11 months old. Is there an end in sight?
Sayantan Bera 9 min read 15 Jan 2025, 05:59 PM IST
Summary
- The farmer agitation of 2020 had a certain opulence attached—the protest sites had massage joints, pizza and noodle stalls, and langars that fed all and sundry. The current round of protests appear to be a low-key affair, but the mood remains stern. A ground report.
Khanauri/New Delhi: It was past afternoon but the winter fog hung like a shroud over national highway-52, at the Khanauri border crossing between Punjab and Haryana. Since February last year, thousands of farmers from Punjab have occupied the highway after they were stopped from entering Haryana and marching ahead to Delhi. The winter chill, worsened by strong winds and occasional showers, cast a pall of gloom. But the elements seem to have done little to erode the resolve of protesting farmers.
