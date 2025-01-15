Farmer protests 2.0 is 11 months old. Is there an end in sight?

Harvipan Singh, a farmer in his mid-forties who is camping at Khanauri, about 200 km from his farm in Faridkot district, explained why the MSP promise must go beyond rice and wheat. “We want to replace rice with other crops because of the falling groundwater table. But alternate crops like maize and pulses (which need less water to grow) are not purchased at MSP," he said. “The situation is similar for cotton and oilseeds. We want to leave water for the next generation to continue farming. So, we need guaranteed MSP for alternate crops. Farmers will stop polluting your air when they move away from rice." Burning of paddy stubble is a source of air pollution in the National Capital Region during the winters.