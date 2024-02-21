Does MSP help in crop diversification? Farmers will shift from paddy, wheat only when...: Agri expert weighs in
“Paddy is a cash crop for farmers because 90 percent is procured by the state...if you want them to shift then give them the right kind of the price,” an agriculture expert said on Wednesday.
Farmer's demand for legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all 23 crops sparked debate around crop diversification and its benefits. SKM (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said the Centre's proposal of buying five crops at the MSP will only be meant for those who go for crop diversification.