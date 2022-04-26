However, he praised the water conservation work done by the farmers in Solapur, which was once a drought-prone area. "Due to this work, wells are (water) charged, water availability has increased for farming and drinking. But there is more to do in this area," the Road Transport & Highways Minister said. Further, he urged all the people's representatives to construct lakes along the Surat- Chennai Highway to transform the water-deficient region into a water-rich one. "If we make water available for farmers, their income will increase by two-and-a-half times, and if the water is given by drip, it will be even better," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}