Fertiliser availability comfortable, says Centre

NEW DELHI: Availability of fertilisers in the country remains comfortable amid the kharif sowing season and several steps have been taken to meet states' requirement, minister for chemicals and fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.
In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha regarding shortage of fertilizers, the minister said before the start of each cropping season, the department of agriculture and farmers welfare, in consultation with state governments, assesses state-wise and month-wise requirement of fertilisers.
On the basis of requirement projected, the fertiliser department allocates adequate quantity of fertilisers to states by issuing monthly supply plan and continuously monitors availability. Movement of all major subsidised fertilisers is monitored throughout the country.
Concerns about availability have emerged due to disruption in global supply chain following the war in Eastern Europe. India is a major importer of phosphatic and potassic fertilisers.
Mandaviya said the gap between demand and production of urea and other fertilisers is met through imports. Imports for the season are finalised well in advance to ensure timely availability, he explained.
Urea is provided to farmers at a statutorily notified maximum retail price (MRP). The MRP of 45 kg bag of urea is ₹242 per bag (exclusive of charges towards neem coating and taxes as applicable). The difference between the delivered cost of urea at farm gate and net market realisation by urea units is given as subsidy to the producer by the government, the minister said.