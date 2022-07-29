Fertiliser availability comfortable, says Centre

Urea is provided to farmers at a statutorily notified maximum retail price (MRP). The MRP of 45 kg bag of urea is ₹242 per bag (exclusive of charges towards neem coating and taxes as applicable). The difference between the delivered cost of urea at farm gate and net market realisation by urea units is given as subsidy to the producer by the government, the minister said.

