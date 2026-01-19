Mint Explainer | Slipping atmanirbharta in fertilizers?
Indian agriculture is leaning more heavily on fertilizer imports. Urea imports jumped 120% and DAP 54% between April and November FY26 as domestic output lagged demand. Mint explains the impact on farms and the exchequer.
India’s fertilizer supply strategy is once again under strain. Despite years of policy focus on boosting domestic output and cutting import dependence, fertilizer imports have surged in the current financial year as rising farm demand outpaces local production, with implications for subsidies, soil health and food security.